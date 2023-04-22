Watch: Male choir’s stunning performance in front of giant Wrexham mural

It’s long been a Welsh football standard but now one of Wales’ most famous choirs have performed their own take on the classic Can’t Take My Eyes Off You – and it’s all for a special reason.

Recorded on the eve of arguably the biggest game in the history of Wrexham AFC, the choir deck out in black tie and Wrexham scarves performed the song made famous by Frankie Valli and Andy Williams in front of the new Welcome To Wrexham mural which was unveiled this week.

Recorded for season two of the hugely acclaimed docuseries the choir certainly looked and sounded the part as they belt out their beautiful take on the song.

With Wrexham standing on the brink of a return to the Football League after 15 seasons, the makers of Welcome To Wrexham commissioned the eye-catching mural to celebrate the Dragons’ record-breaking season.

No only have Wrexham beaten the most points accrued in a season by any team in the National League, but also by any team in the four divisions above them.

Phil Parkinson’s side are now one victory away from a glorious return to the Football League after so many years.

Today’s match against Boreham Wood will hopefully see Wrexham not only secure promotion but the National League title.

And what an ending on to the soon-to-arrive Welcome To Wrexham Series Two that would be.

Awesome drone video of the new #WxmAFC #WrexhamAFC #wrexhamfx mural on Crispin Lane. If this doesn't get you in the mood for Saturday then nothing will! 🎥 Stu Roberts pic.twitter.com/8blLLhgD2K — Fearless In Devotion – Wrexham AFC pod & fanzine (@fearlessidzine) April 20, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

