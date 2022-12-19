Watch: Michael Sheen announces next Homeless World Cup after Cardiff 2019

Michael Sheen has announced the next destination for the Homeless World Cup after it was held in Cardiff in 2019.

The launch film featuring the actor from Port Talbot announces that the 2023 annual tournament will be held in Sacramento, USA.

The Homeless World Cup will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next year and it will be the first time that the tournament has been held in the USA.

After the postponement of three tournaments since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the latest edition will once again attempt to show the power of football in changing people’s lives, the organisers said.

The tournament will take place from Saturday 8th July – Saturday 15th July 2023 at California State University, Sacramento as well as the venue for the games, the university will also accommodate the visiting countries from across the globe and their players on campus.

Sport for social change nonprofit and the Homeless World Cup’s American partner, Street Soccer USA will organise the event and field the US Men’s and Women’s national teams.

Mel Young, Homeless World Cup President and Co-Founder, said: “Since 2003 we have proved that the power of football can change lives and through our annual tournament and our partnerships across the world, we are committed to tackling and ending homelessness.

“Everyone at the Homeless World Cup, our global Member Countries and our loyal supporters have deeply missed our annual tournament, so we are delighted, excited and encouraged to be in a position to announce alongside our partner Street Soccer USA that the state capital of California, Sacramento and California State University, Sacramento will be hosting the Homeless World Cup in 2023.”

‘Proud’

California State University, Sacramento President Robert Nelsen said: “The University’s role as tournament host is another example of its commitment to building deep and meaningful connections in our community and beyond.

“I am proud that we will host the Homeless World Cup in 2023, and I look forward to welcoming athletes from around the world to the Sacramento State campus. This event will reimagine the conversations surrounding the global issue of homelessness while transforming the lives of the athletes as well as the spectators.”

Lawrence Cann, Street Soccer USA Co-founder and President said: “Hosting the Homeless World Cup for the first time in the United States is a signal of Street Soccer USA’s ambition to drive social impact through soccer at scale and from the bottom up.

“Be prepared to feel the true power of teamwork and community before, during, and after this one of a kind event. The Homeless World Cup places those across the world who are most in need at the very centre of our attention and showcases not their challenges, but their abilities and humanity. We are grateful to the leadership of Sacramento State University and excited to partner with them to host the event to and ensuring its legacy in the California capital.”

