Watch: Michael Sheen’s stunning rallying cry in front of the Wales squad

If you thought the speech Michael Sheen made on TV a couple of weeks ago was good – well, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Today Sheen met up with the Wales squad at their training base where he was presented with a Wales shirt with his name on the back by manager Robert Page.

To cries of ‘speech, speech!’ by Wales players and ballroom staff, the esteemed actor took centre stage and said it would be remiss of him if he didn’t deliver some words for the squad as they head to Qatar.

He then summed up the spirit of 58 and Jimmy Murphy’s boys to deliver a speech which took his rousing words on TV sports quiz A League Of Their Own and added even more magic, passion and fire of his own.

To say it was magnificent would be an understatement.

If you’re Welsh you’ll no doubt agree it’s one of the greatest things you’ll ever see.

Watch and enjoy!

