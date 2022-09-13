Watch: Minute’s silence disrupted as Wrexham put on masterclass

A one minute silence to mark the death of the Queen was punctuated by boos and shouts from sections of the crowd before the game between Wrexham and Dagenham and Redbridge.

As the announcer at the Racecourse Ground announced the one minute silence, boos could be heard from a small number of fans, while other supporters could be heard trying to shout them down.

Other fans chose to wait in the concourse areas of the ground until the minute was up and then took their seats.

The interruption didn’t have any adverse effect on the players with doubles from Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin helping Wrexham demolish Dagenham 4-1.

The Dragons continued their fine start to the National League campaign with a sixth victory but remain second after leaders Chesterfield’s own success over Southend.

Another heavy loss for Dagenham, after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Notts County earlier this month, further piles the pressure on boss Daryl McMahon.

Palmer broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a stooping header and the division’s top goalscorer Mullin got in on the act before half-time.

The same duo completed the job with two goals in three second-half minutes with Mullin firing home in the 72nd minute before Palmer completed his double with a quarter of an hour left.

Junior Morias gave Dagenham’s travelling support of 17 something to shout about with a consolation in stoppage time.

