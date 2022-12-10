Watch: Morocco fans celebrate on Wales bucket hat after historic win

Morocco fans celebrated atop Wales’ bucket hat in Cardiff after becoming the first ever African nation to reach the semi-final of a World Cup.

The giant bucket hat was placed there by the Welsh Government, with other hats in dotted around Wales, and one in Qatar. It carries the message Gorau Chwarae, Cyd Chwarae.

One was placed in Qatar near the Museum of Islamic Art where other countries will also be displaying their own art installations.

But the one in Cardiff also made a handy platform for Morocco fans to dance the night away after they earlier stunned Portugal to become the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s header three minutes before half-time was the only goal of a 1-0 victory that was greeted with jubilation by the massed ranks of Morocco fans in the Al Thumama Stadium.

First Minister Mark Drakeford and Welsh sport ambassadors Jess Fishlock and Colin Jackson were at the unveiling event of the bucket hat in Qatar on 20 November.

Moroccan fans celebrating atop the Welsh bucket hat in Cardiff pic.twitter.com/yMb7SiB9fT — Hisdoryan (@hisdoryan) December 10, 2022

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

