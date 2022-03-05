Watch: Neco Williams almost scores one of the greatest goals ever

If this was a game of crossbar challenge – then Wales international Neco Williams could easily lay claim to the best crossbar chip ever.

However, as it was, it almost brought the on-loan Liverpool defender his first goal for Fulham and what a goal it would have been. A goal of the season contender without doubt.

In the early Championship game at Crven Cottage against Blackburn Rovers, Neco picked the ball up in hi sown half, spotted the opposition keeper off his line and with a beautiful caress of his right foot aimed a chip at goal from just over the halfway line.

As everyone held their breath, the ball sailed through the air, and rattled the crossbar. Neco held his head in hands (as did thousands of Fulham fans) at the audacious shot on goal.

Unlucky Neco, but it just proves the confidence the Welsh international has accrued since joining Championship league leaders Fulham on loan.

Teaming up with Fulham’s fellow Wales teammate Harry Wilson, the pair have proved a potent threat down the right wing for the Cottagers. Which all bodes well for Wales, of course.

2-0 | OFF THE BAR! ❌ SO CLOSE to goal of the season as Neco Williams’ attempts to chip Kaminski from the halfway line! pic.twitter.com/uxxIRxs8jo — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 5, 2022

