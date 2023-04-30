Watch: Neil Warnock receives a hero’s welcome on Cardiff return

Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock received a warm welcome when he returned to the club at which he achieved much success.

Now boss at Huddersfield Town he received cheers and applause from Bluebirds’ supporters who were waiting for him as he disembarked the Terriers’ team coach outside the Cardiff City Stadium.

The ex-Bluebrds’ boss stopped to sign autographs and pose for selfies with fans who still clearly have much affection for the manager who led them to the Premier League back in 2018.

Warnock has made no secret of his fondness for the Bluebirds, but was hoping to get one over on his old club as Huddersfield looked to secure vital points in their fight against relegation.

Cardiff are now safe from the drop themselves after their crucial win at Rotherham on Thursday evening.

It means Bluebirds’ boss Sabri Lamouchi can now look forward to planning for the new season after what has been a difficult season for the capital city club.

