Watch: Neil Warnock recreates THAT famous video

Neil Warnock has thrilled legions of football fans by not only joining Twitter today, but recreating that famous video of him sticking his face into a camera.

The video that has become a viral hit was filmed in 2019 when he was manager at Cardiff City.

The 73-year-old – who has coached an English football league record of 1,603 matches at a total of 16 clubs – officially retired last month having left Middlesbrough in November 2021.

Now though, Warnock has joined Twitter and in his first tweets on Tuesday, he told the story of his famous 2019 video when he walked aggressively towards the camera pitchside – before recreating it.

Filmed at St David’s Hall in Cardiff where he was conducting press interviews to promote his forthcoming, he posted the video with the tweet ‘I’ve seen this has been retweeted thousands of times. Here’s what I was thinking at the time’, he says: “So that was against Palace, the last game at Cardiff. Unfortunately we got relegated.

“The cameraman put his camera right in my face so I thought “I’m not having that!” So of course I went towards him.

“They accused me of being Liam Gallagher or somebody, but I’d never even seen it before. It was just Neil Warnock trying to show the cameraman what to do.”

He later posted a new video of him walking towards the camera again, with the caption: ‘Walking in to social media… #sociallife #retirement #twitter.’

Ironically the video was posted with a soundtrack to the Oasis anthem ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star’.

