Watch: Nessun Dorma is dubbed over Italy’s winning try and it’s perfect

Wales losing against Italy for the first time ever at home, in Italy’s first win in the Six Nations since 2015 sent shockwaves through the rugby world.

The result has put coach Wayne Pivac under huge pressure as Wales followed up a Six Nations Championship last year with a run of matches where a wooden spoon was only narrowly avoided by bonus points.

Edoardo Padovani touched down in the last minute of the game after a break by Ange Capuozzo to snatch an unexpected win after Wales had struggled all match to make headway.

Underdog

Wales looked to be clear after a try by Josh Adams on 69 minutes but despite Wyn Jones later crossing the whitewash, his attempt was deemed to have been held up.

It was Italy that had been under pressure going into the match with some suggestion that they should make way for another European team such as Georgia. But Wales struggled to make headway in attack through the game, giving away a string on penalties under pressure.

Man of the Match Josh Adams gave Ange Capuozzo his medal following the defeat.

One Twitter user decided the fitting way to celebrate this landmark moment in Italian rugby was to dub the most famous Italian song over the match-winning try.

It may be painful to watch for Wales fans as Pavarotti belts out this Italian anthem, but I think we can all agree that it was also a beautiful moment of triumph for a sporting underdog.

