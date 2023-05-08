Watch: Neville Southall turns model for clothing company’s stirring advert

Legendary Wales’ goalkeeper, beautiful human, ceaseless campaigner and all around wonderful fella, Neville Southall is certainly the best of all of us.

And now he’s added a new string to his sizeable bow – as a model for clothing company Big Dude – the big and tall men’s clothing retailer.

The former Wales stopper has shot a brilliant video filmed near to Everton’s new stadium and on the Great Orme in Llandudno – the town where Nev was born.

He’s also recorded a passion voiceover for the ad which he narrates with these stirring words:

‘Our legacy was built by many

‘The belief of our people, our community

‘A passion that fuels us, defines us

‘Puts us into the history books

‘From here you see a skyline

‘I saw my futures but when the crowd falls silent why stop?

‘I wear Big Dude, big guys, big values, big dude.’

Since hanging up his gloves, Big Nev has become renowned for his fight against social injustice and his wonderful Twitter account, where he gives voice to the marginalised.

Late last year he had many on social media cheering him on when he appeared on the GB News Talking Pints show filmed in Llandudno.

The ex-Everton keeper left the show’s host Nigel Farage floundering with his forthright support for the most vulnerable in society and his withering assessment of the Tory Government and in particular former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who he described as “dangerous”.

The warning signs were there for Mr Farage straight from kick off as the former Everton star told him that he disagreed with 99.9% of what had been said earlier in the show.

He went on to call for more support for struggling people, drawing a load ovation from the audience.

“The way we should be looking at society is how we treat the most vulnerable at the moment.

“We don’t treat them very well.”

“Electric has gone up. Everything has gone up and what are they going to do for them?

“Nothing. There are going to be people dying this winter and the people in power don’t give a monkeys!”

Southall also took aim at the former US President Donald Trump, who Mr Farage had campaigned for in his failed bit to retain the presidency in 2020, and Boris Johnson who he said “was always going to mess up”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

