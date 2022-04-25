Watch: Nigel Owens’ wise words for the start of the week

If you’re in need of a little Monday motivation then you could do far worse than listen to this inspirational message from Nigel Owens.

The retired ref renowned for his wise words on and off the pitch, has become something of a celebrity now he’s hung up his whistle.

As well as his regular TV and radio appearances, the hugely popular Welshman also become a big hit on Memmo – the online platform where you can book personalised video messages from famous sports stars, actors, comedians and other celebrities.

Motivation

As one of the most in demand celebrities on the platform he’s regularly booked to send videos to people celebrating birthdays, weddings or retirements. Or just even if you a fan needs cheering up with a motivational message, he’s the Welshman for you.

That was certainly the case today when users of the platform received a little Monday motivation with a message from the former international referee. And we think it’s message we could all do with right now.

Enjoy the video

