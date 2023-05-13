Watch: Notts County fan Vicky McClure’s ecstatic reaction to playoff win

She’s one of the UK’s best actresses who is used to showing her emotions on screen.

But here’s Vicky McClure in a role you wouldn’t usually see – as a lifelong supporter of Notts County.

The Nottingham-born This Is England and Line of Duty star watched the National League playoff final between Notts County and Chesterfield on a tablet in a car on location.

A breathless, astonishing game that swung one way and the other saw the match head into extra-time and then penalties with Notts County’s substitute goalkeeper the hero after being brought on for the penalty shoot out.

Many people including Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds had both said they wanted Notts County to win after the Magpies pushed Wrexham so close all season.

In truth it would have been a travesty if the team who had accrued 107 points and had a 40 goal top scorer hadn’t been promoted.

The relief was evident on the faces of all Notts County fans and none more so than Vicky – the partner of Welsh broadcaster and director Jonny Owen – who celebrated wildly after her side finally clinched a return to the EFL.

Watching that game must have been her toughest role to date, but forget the Baftas this probably meant more to her than anything.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

