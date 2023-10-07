Watch: Ollie Palmer strike enough for 10-man Wrexham to beat Crawley

Ollie Palmer’s third goal of the season gave 10-man Wrexham their first win in four games with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Crawley.

Phil Parkinson’s side soaked up a lot of pressure in the second half but Crawley could not find a way back into the game as they suffered only their third home league defeat since Boxing Day.

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey went into the sold-out clash insisting he was fully committed to his job after being linked as a possible replacement for Neil Harris at Gillingham.

Striker Palmer struck to give Wrexham the lead against his old club in the 13th minute, steering the ball in with a first-time effort following a cross by James McClean.

The Reds almost hit back within a minute, Danilo Orsi forcing keeper Arthur Okonkwo to save before Adam Campbell blasted the rebound against the bar.

Crawley lost skipper Ben Gladwin to injury before Orsi put the ball wastefully over from close in from a cross by Will Wright.

Wrexham maintained a threat on the break and Crawley were indebted to keeper Corey Addai shortly before the interval by denying Paul Mullin in a one-on-one situation.

The visitors threatened to extend their lead with Palmer heading a McClean corner over and McClean later shot wide after Elliot Lee was off target after good work by Jacob Mendy.

Wrexham were reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute when substitute Andy Cannon, who had only been on the field for seven minutes, received a straight red card for a lunging tackle on Campbell.

The Reds pressed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages but Wrexham defended resolutely to claim their second away league win.

Ollie Palmer’s brilliant finish gives Wrexham the lead at Crawley #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/o8C76ME5Ly — RobRyanRed – Wrexham AFC Podcast (@RobRyanRed) October 7, 2023

