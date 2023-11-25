Watch: Paul Mullin bags a hat-trick as Wrexham hammer Morecambe
Paul Mullin’s hat-trick helped Wrexham return to League Two’s automatic promotion places in style by thrashing managerless Morecambe 6-0.
Joel Senior’s own-goal and Mullin’s first put the hosts 2-0 up early on and Jacob Mendy struck 10 minutes before half-time.
Mullin scored twice more after the break and James Jones completed the emphatic win against a side who saw manager Derek Adams leave for Ross County on Monday.
The Dragons took the lead inside five minutes when Senior put Mullin’s dangerous left-wing cross through his own net.
Andy Cannon crossed for Mullin two minutes later and his shot squirmed under Morecambe’s Adam Smith to double the advantage.
Farrend Rawson’s header could have halved the deficit but Arthur Okonkwo was alert.
Wrexham’s third came through Mendy’s fantastic solo effort, cutting in from the right to finish in style, while Elliot Lee later nodded wide and Cannon blazed over.
After half-time Michael Mellon went one-on-one but Okonkwo denied him, before Mullin lashed home his second from the edge of the box.
Mullin completed his hat-trick with a clinical finish as full-time approached, before Jones’s fierce stoppage-time strike completed the rout.
O primeiro gol do Wrexham. Cruzamento de Paul Mullin e o desvio contra.
📹@wrexham_brasil #WrexhamAFC #WrexhamFX #WxmAFC #SkyBetLeagueTwo pic.twitter.com/ub0KLeJXVs
— Central do Wrexham AFC 🇧🇷🏴 (@centraldwrexham) November 25, 2023
O segundo gol do Wrexham. Sempre ele, SUPER PAUL MULLIN!!! 🔥⚽️
📹@wrexham_brasil #WrexhamAFC #WrexhamFX #WxmAFC #SkyBetLeagueTwo pic.twitter.com/ruwoP6Ww0x
— Central do Wrexham AFC 🇧🇷🏴 (@centraldwrexham) November 25, 2023
O belíssimo gol de Jacob Mendy. Wrexham 3×0 🔥⚽️
📹@wrexham_brasil #WrexhamAFC #WrexhamFX #WxmAFC #SkyBetLeagueTwo pic.twitter.com/I6RwYbQEtg
— Central do Wrexham AFC 🇧🇷🏴 (@centraldwrexham) November 25, 2023
Mais um belo gol de Paul Mullin!! 🔥⚽️
📹@wrexham_brasil #WrexhamAFC #WrexhamFX #WxmAFC #SkyBetLeagueTwo pic.twitter.com/sQEp6vzxXT
— Central do Wrexham AFC 🇧🇷🏴 (@centraldwrexham) November 25, 2023
O hat-trick de Paul Mullin!! Ele é gênio máximo, que jogador foda!🔥👀⚽️
📹 @wrexham_brasil #WrexhamAFC #WrexhamFX #WxmAFC #SkyBetLeagueTwo pic.twitter.com/b47YXqnJoN
— Central do Wrexham AFC 🇧🇷🏴 (@centraldwrexham) November 25, 2023
O 6º gol do Wrexham na partida. James Jones marcou!! 🔴⚪️🔥⚽️#WrexhamAFC #WelcomeToWrexham #WrexhamFX #WxmAFCpic.twitter.com/oqI54J0M2l
— Central do Wrexham AFC 🇧🇷🏴 (@centraldwrexham) November 25, 2023
