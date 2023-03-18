Watch: Paul Mullin double as Wrexham extend National League lead

A double from ace marksman Paul Mullin saw Wrexham extend their lead at the top of the National League.

The Dragons scored a 2-1 victory at Bromley to take them three points clear of Notts County.

Mullin headed home James Jones’ cross after 56 minutes to open the scoring, before scoring a spectacular overhead kick four minutes later to make it 2-0.

Bromley hit back when Michael Cheek tapped home at the back post, but could not find another late on.

Notts County lost ground to Wrexham after being held at Barnet.

The Magpies broke the deadlock three minutes before half-time when Ruben Rodrigues’ wonderful pass was swept home by Macaulay Langstaff.

But the hosts equalised just minutes later when Idris Kanu powerfully headed in off the crossbar.

Notts County had the chance to take the lead once again when Rodrigues’ deflected cross gave Langstaff a chance to score but his shot was saved by Laurie Walker.

The visitors continued to pile the pressure on but could not find a winner as they slipped behind Wrexham, who also have a game in hand.

