Sport

Watch: Paul Mullin double helps Wrexham beat Crawley

09 Apr 2024 2 minute read
Paul Mullin celebrates scoring his second goal against Crawley

Wrexham moved a step closer to securing automatic promotion from League Two after beating play-off chasing Crawley 4-1.

Ryan Barnett’s maiden Wrexham goal put the hosts ahead and Paul Mullin doubled the advantage before Andy Cannon netted and Mullin grabbed his second as full-time approached. Klaidi Lolos netting a stoppage-time consolation.

Wrexham went ahead when Elliot Lee’s teasing left-wing cross was headed in from close range by Barnett after 20 minutes.

The lead was doubled shortly after when Cannon found Mullin to score his 20th league goal this season.

Jay Williams went close to halving the deficit six minutes before the break but fired inches wide.

Cannon added Wrexham’s third with 14 minutes left after Corey Addai parried Lee’s shot into his path to slot home.

Mullin went one-on-one on 82 minutes to score his second and Wrexham’s fourth of the evening before Lolos hooked home a consolidation in stoppage time.

