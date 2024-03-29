Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Paul Mullin fires Wrexham to crucial win over promotion rivals Mansfield

29 Mar 2024 2 minute read
Wrexham’s Paul Mullin scores their side’s second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

Paul Mullin’s brace handed Wrexham a 2-0 win against Mansfield in League Two’s close automatic promotion race.

Mullin gave the Dragons a first-half advantage and grabbed his second from the penalty spot after the break as Phil Parkinson’s side narrowed their gap to the summit to a point and drew level with the second-placed Stags.

Elliot Lee’s early bicycle kick was claimed by Mansfield’s Christy Pym but Andy Cannon’s low cross was slotted home by Mullin to put Wrexham ahead after the half-hour.

Mansfield’s Aaron Lewis nearly equalised but his 37th-minute effort curled just wide.

After half-time, Arthur Okonkwo saved George Maris’s effort as Mansfield sought a leveller.

Davis Keillor-Dunn thought he had equalised after robbing Okonkwo, but referee Lewis Smith disallowed it after the Stags man was adjudged to have unfairly dispossessed the Dragons goalkeeper.

Wrexham won a 67th-minute penalty when Jordan Bowery brought Luke Bolton down and Mullin duly smashed home.

Steven Fletcher nearly added Wrexham’s third but could not meet Lee’s ball as full-time neared.

