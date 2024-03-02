Watch: Paul Mullin hat-trick as Wrexham thrash Accrington
Paul Mullin’s first-half hat-trick helped Wrexham thrash Accrington 4-0 at the Racecourse Ground.
Mullin’s goals and Elliot Lee’s effort before half-time saw Wrexham return to League Two’s top three, with Stanley’s Lewis Shipley sent off late on.
Accrington goalkeeper Radek Vitek kept out Ollie Palmer’s low shot but was unable to stop Mullin’s header from Ryan Barnett’s 17th-minute cross.
Mullin’s lob then hit the side-netting but he made no mistake on 25 minutes when firing home clinically from outside the box.
Mullin completed his quickfire hat-trick after meeting Lee’s teasing 35th-minute cross.
Lee then produced a great finish from Mullin’s one-two, with Vitek preventing the latter’s fourth before half-time.
Vitek stopped Barnett’s goalbound effort and Mullin’s shot in quick succession after the break.
Arthur Okonkwo denied Accrington’s Tommy Leigh after the hour before Vitek’s double save stopped Mullin and substitute Ben Tozer with 20 minutes remaining.
Stanley’s Leslie Adekoya could have netted a consolation but fired over before Shipley saw red in stoppage time after fouling Andy Cannon.
Mullin (1-0)
O gol de Paul Mullin!! 1×0 Wrexham
📹 @wrexham_brasil #WrexhamAFC #WrexhamFX #WxmAFC #SkyBetLeagueTwo pic.twitter.com/d0xHXdi0h8
— Central do Wrexham AFC 🇧🇷🏴 (@centraldwrexham) March 2, 2024
(Mullin 2-0)
Mais um gol de Paul Mullin!!! Vamos Wrexham
📹 @wrexham_brasil #WrexhamAFC #WrexhamFX #WxmAFC #SkyBetLeagueTwo pic.twitter.com/2wkA5LgMRd
— Central do Wrexham AFC 🇧🇷🏴 (@centraldwrexham) March 2, 2024
(Mullin 3-0)
SE DEIXAR O HOMEM VAI FAZER SEIS HOJE!!
SUPER PAUL MULLIN
SUPER PAUL MULLIN ⚪️🔴🔥
📹 @wrexham_brasil #WrexhamAFC #WrexhamFX #WxmAFC #SkyBetLeagueTwo pic.twitter.com/RpF7WyhjAL
— Central do Wrexham AFC 🇧🇷🏴 (@centraldwrexham) March 2, 2024
(Lee 4-0)
Dessa vez teve assistência de Paul Mullin e gol de Elliot Lee.
Vamos Wrexham
Vamos Wrexham ⚪️🔴
📹 @wrexham_brasil #WrexhamAFC #WrexhamFX #WxmAFC #SkyBetLeagueTwo pic.twitter.com/okJUkLgPqH
— Central do Wrexham AFC 🇧🇷🏴 (@centraldwrexham) March 2, 2024
