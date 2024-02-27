Support our Nation today - please donate here
Watch: Paul Mullin on the spot to snatch point for Wrexham at Forest Green

27 Feb 2024 2 minute read
Paul Mullin scores a stoppage time penalty

Paul Mullin’s stoppage-time penalty rescued a point for Wrexham as they drew 1-1 at Forest Green.

Emmanuel Osadebe’s third-minute strike looked to have given second-from-bottom Rovers a third win in four but Mullin’s late strike kept his side in the promotion running.

Forest Green made the perfect start as Osadebe exchanged a one-two with Christian Doidge before he curled home a fine finish from the edge of the area.

Kyle McAllister then drove into space and delivered a cross for Doidge who headed goalwards but Arthur Okonkwo tipped the effort around the post.

Wrexham’s best opportunity of the half came when Mullin teed up Elliot Lee on the edge of the area but his effort blazed over the crossbar.

Forest Green were inches away from doubling their lead when Charlie McCann pounced on a loose ball but his deflected effort bounced just past the far post.

Jamie Robson was then adjudged to have brought down Mullin inside the penalty area and he hammered home the resulting penalty to take a point in the closing stages.

