Watch: Paul Mullin’s stunning acrobatic goal for Wrexham

After a week where Paul Mullin hit the headlines as much for his political stance as his unerring ability to find the back of the net, the prolific Wrexham striker let his feet do the talking in style – with a wonderful overhead goal in the 4-0 win against Altrincham.

The striker opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a stunning bicycle kick as the National League promotion hopefuls maintained their 100 per cent home record this season.

Mullin had gone close with a long-range dipping effort before he put Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham ahead when he connected with Anthony Forde’s cross to score his 12th league goal of the campaign.

Altrincham, whose manager is also called Phil Parkinson and were unbeaten in four matches, quickly found themselves 2-0 down as Mullin turned provider for strike partner Ollie Palmer to slot home in the 33rd minute.

Palmer added his second of the game and 10th of the campaign in the 64th minute before midfielder James Jones made it 4-0 as Wrexham eased to victory in front of over 10,000 spectators.

There’s that Mullin goal you all wanted to see… 🤤🤤🤤 #WrexhamFX pic.twitter.com/UYbVuII453 — RobRyanRed – Wrexham AFC Podcast (@RobRyanRed) October 29, 2022

