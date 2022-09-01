Watch: Pitch invader takes selfie with Gareth Bale during game

It’s been an eventful time for Gareth Bale in the US and it got even more eventful last night when a pitch invader ran on the field during the Houston Dynamos v LAFC game to take a selfie with the Welshman.

Such has been the magnitude of the former Real Madrid star’s transfer to LA that fans Stateside have flocked to watch him play home and away.

And last night – one over eager supporter wearing a Real Madrid shirt ran onto the pitch for a selfie with Bale.

The incident which happened in the 85th minute as a corner was about to be taken, prompted many fans to question if the lifetime ban the supporter will now inevitably face was worth it for disrupting the game.

It also brings up some serious questions about the safety and security of superstars like Gareth Bale at stadiums in the US.

It was one of those nights for the Wales star, who came on as a substitute in the 60th minute for LAFC away at Houston.

With the scores tied at 1-1 Bale was denied a hat trick of chances thanks to an incredible defensive display from the home team, who eventually won the game 2-1.

It was LAFC’s third straight defeat, however the loss to the Western Conference strugglers had as much to do with Houston’s goalkeeper Steve Clark who held the visitors at bay time and time again.

Steve Clark flies in to deny Gareth Bale. 🚫 pic.twitter.com/rPLTKH0hVc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 1, 2022

ACCESS DENIED… AGAIN 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/4vnhIINdcB — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) September 1, 2022

The Wales captain was denied three time thanks to two superlative saves from the keeper from Bale headers and a last ditch goal line block from Dynamos’ defender Tim Parker, as the forward looked set to score.

Despite Western Conference leaders LAFC bring the first team to qualify for the post season playoffs, they’ve now lost three in a row – away at San Jose Earthquakes, a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Austin and last night’s surprise loss to the struggling Dynamos.

Bale, who was heavily criticised after making his first start for LAFC at Austin last weekend, made an appearance from the bench with 30 minutes left to play – and was a constant threat.

He no doubt would have added to the two goals he already has in MLS if it were not for those Houston heroics.

