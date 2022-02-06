Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: pitch-perfect pyrotechnics from Gabby Logan & Sam Warburton

06 Feb 2022 1 minute Read
Gabby Logan, screen shot from BBC, Sam Warburton. By National Assembly for Wales (CC 2.0)

In the absence of Welsh wizardry on the pitch yesterday, Sam Warburton shows that he can still be counted on for bringing fire to the game.

In an amusing commentary box exchange with Gabby Logan during which she appears to produce flames from her black gloved fingertips, Sam suitably lowers the tone with what Gabby calls ‘basic flame throwing part 1’

With some immaculate stage management calls, the on-pitch pyrotechnics performed right on time, leading to many a happy chortle in the Twittersphere, citing dragons, curries and the odd ‘ring of fire.’

