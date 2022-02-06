Watch: pitch-perfect pyrotechnics from Gabby Logan & Sam Warburton

In the absence of Welsh wizardry on the pitch yesterday, Sam Warburton shows that he can still be counted on for bringing fire to the game.

In an amusing commentary box exchange with Gabby Logan during which she appears to produce flames from her black gloved fingertips, Sam suitably lowers the tone with what Gabby calls ‘basic flame throwing part 1’

I see you ‘flame thrower’ @GabbyLogan and I raise you….. 🔥 💨 😂 pic.twitter.com/KaSFAhNHZC — Sam Warburton (@samwarburton_) February 6, 2022

With some immaculate stage management calls, the on-pitch pyrotechnics performed right on time, leading to many a happy chortle in the Twittersphere, citing dragons, curries and the odd ‘ring of fire.’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

