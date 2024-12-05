Watch: Poet’s brilliant ode to the Wales team – and a missing tooth

David Owens

A Welsh poet has written a wonderful poem celebrating the Wales’ women’s team qualifying for for their very first major international tournament.

Matt Nõmme has written the ode to the Welsh side and in particular one player’s missing tooth.

Cymru made history in Dublin after goals from Hannah Cain and Carrie Jones gave them a 2-1 Euro 2025 play-off second leg victory over the Republic of Ireland

Rhian Wilkinson’s team triumphed 3-2 on aggregate as they progressed to next summer’s European Championship in Switzerland and the celebrations were unconfined on the pitch as the full-time whistle blew.

It was a titanic tussle at the Aviva Stadium from two fully committed sides in the make or break game. Such was the physicality on show that Wales’ battle-hardened defender Gemma Evans lost a tooth in the playoff clash.

Inspired by Wales’ steely resolve and their unbreakable team spirit, poet Matt penned the words to Toothless In Defence – a tribute to the team and how a missing tooth will grow girls playing the game for years to come.

He said: “After following the campaign I couldn’t help but be caught up in the catharsis of breaking through to the Euros.

“I was trying to organise my feelings and there was no better symbol for the effort and tough character of the team, than Gemma Evans smiling from ear to ear with her tooth knocked out!”

