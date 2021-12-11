Watch: Possibly the best limbs you’ll see at a football match this season

If you’re not a football fan it’s difficult to describe that feeling of pure elation when your team scores a goal.

It’s tantamount to an euphoric out of body experience where you lose all control of your emotions – and it’s also possibly the only time you will heartily embrace a complete stranger.

So it was then that Cardiff City found themselves trailing 2-0 at half-time in their Championship game away at Birmingham City.

Kieffer Moore

A several thousand strong army of Bluebirds fans were housed in the away end at the St Andrews stadium.

Sadly, those fans weren’t having the best of afternoons.

Nevertheless, when Welsh international Kieffer Moore pulled one back midway through the second half it gave those Cardiff fans hope they could get back into the game.

However, with added on time ticking away and no sign of an equaliser an away defeat looks don their cards.

With 91 minutes on the clock defender Mark McGuinness met Joe Ralls’ 91st-minute cross to find the bottom left corner and ignite the sort of frenzied reaction only a last second equaliser can bring.

The scenes in the away end were both unforgettable and hilarious as fans flew over seats, landing upside down and generally celebrating with the sort of unhinged euphoria your away travelling football fan lives for.

Whatever team you support I’m sure you’ll agree it will be difficult to better the absolute scenes witnessed in the away end.