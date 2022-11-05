Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Rio Dyer’s tears and an immense national anthem

05 Nov 2022 2 minute read
Rio Dyer is emotional as he lines up for his first cap and his first experience of the anthem as a Wales international (Credit: Amazon Prime)

It was a very emotional Rio Dyer who appeared to shed a tear as he experienced a stunning Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau for the first time as a full Wales international.

The 22-year-old Dragons winger was making his debut for Wayne Pivac’s men in the first match of the Autumn International series – and what a first game, against the mighty All Blacks.

Dyer had impressed hugely for the Dragons in some hugely impressive showings in the URC and fully deserved his chance.

And what a start he made scoring Wales’ first try in the 25th minute arrowing across the line much to his and the stadium’s delight.

With Wales not having beaten New Zealand since 1953, even the most optimistic Welsh fan would not have pinned their hopes on a victory for the home side, but with the All Blacks having had an indifferent last year losing to both Ireland and Argentina, many sensed this could be the best chance of burying a 69 year hoodoo.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.