Watch: Rio Dyer’s tears and an immense national anthem

It was a very emotional Rio Dyer who appeared to shed a tear as he experienced a stunning Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau for the first time as a full Wales international.

The 22-year-old Dragons winger was making his debut for Wayne Pivac’s men in the first match of the Autumn International series – and what a first game, against the mighty All Blacks.

Dyer had impressed hugely for the Dragons in some hugely impressive showings in the URC and fully deserved his chance.

And what a start he made scoring Wales’ first try in the 25th minute arrowing across the line much to his and the stadium’s delight.

With Wales not having beaten New Zealand since 1953, even the most optimistic Welsh fan would not have pinned their hopes on a victory for the home side, but with the All Blacks having had an indifferent last year losing to both Ireland and Argentina, many sensed this could be the best chance of burying a 69 year hoodoo.

The Principality is in full voice! 🎵🏟️ Wales 🆚 New Zealand is about to get started! Watch it LIVE 👉 https://t.co/HPrQOKAE17#AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/TDC3XTqFDy — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 5, 2022

What a moment for Rio Dyer 🙌 His debut try caps off a brilliant Wales move! 👏#AutumnNationsSeries #WALvNZL pic.twitter.com/6PwnTdmEaR — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 5, 2022

