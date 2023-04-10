Watch: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds awarded freedom of Wrexham
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were clearly moved as they were awarded the freedom of Wrexham.
The Wrexham co-owners each delivered emotional speeches in a ceremony held at the Wrexham council chamber earlier today.
Ahead of the massive game against Notts County both Rob and Ryan spoke from their heart about the honour of owning the club and how much it means to both of them to awarded the freedom of the borough.
Watch their speeches below.
This afternoons game is a real nail biter, squeaky bum time for the whole town! @VancityReynolds @RMcElhenney @Wrexham_AFC @wrexham 🤞🏴⚽️ pic.twitter.com/flr9fO4NF8
— Carrie Harper 🏴 (@CarrieAHarper) April 10, 2023
Here is @RMcElhenney being awarded Freedom of the Borough. Speaking from the heart about the connection between working class @Wrecsam and the rest of the world 🏴💪⚽️ @VancityReynolds @Wrexham_AFC @wrexham pic.twitter.com/RSeYN2UQbv
— Carrie Harper 🏴 (@CarrieAHarper) April 10, 2023
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny have officially been awarded the Freedom of Wrexham 🎖
Congratulations @RMcElhenney & @VancityReynolds 🙌
[📸 @CarrieAHarper] #WrexhamAFC #WelcomeToWrexham #WrexhamFX #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/6hDMHNLMAU
— The Wrexham Talk (@TheWrexhamTalk) April 10, 2023
