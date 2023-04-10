Watch: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds awarded freedom of Wrexham

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were clearly moved as they were awarded the freedom of Wrexham.

The Wrexham co-owners each delivered emotional speeches in a ceremony held at the Wrexham council chamber earlier today.

Ahead of the massive game against Notts County both Rob and Ryan spoke from their heart about the honour of owning the club and how much it means to both of them to awarded the freedom of the borough.

Watch their speeches below.

Here is @RMcElhenney being awarded Freedom of the Borough. Speaking from the heart about the connection between working class @Wrecsam and the rest of the world 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿💪⚽️ @VancityReynolds @Wrexham_AFC @wrexham pic.twitter.com/RSeYN2UQbv — Carrie Harper 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@CarrieAHarper) April 10, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

