Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds awarded freedom of Wrexham

10 Apr 2023 1 minute read
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney speaking at Wrexham Council chambers

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were clearly moved as they were awarded the freedom of Wrexham.

The Wrexham co-owners each delivered emotional speeches in a ceremony held at the Wrexham council chamber earlier today.

Ahead of the massive game against Notts County both Rob and Ryan spoke from their heart about the honour of owning the club and how much it means to both of them to awarded the freedom of the borough.

Watch their speeches below.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.