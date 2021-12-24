Watch: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious Christmas message to Wrexham fans

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have sent a hilarious message to Wrexham AFC’s fans.

The Hollywood duo, who co-own the club, seemed to have a little bit of difficulty working out just what Boxing Day is.

Rob said: “We just wanted to say happy holidays to the community and fans of Wrexham.”

Ryan then added: “You know this is our first full year as co-chairmen of Wrexham and what a year it was.”

Towards the end of the video, Rob said: “Anyways happy holidays.”

Ryan went on: “And Happy New Year.”

Rob, then went on to express a little bit of confusion about what Boxing Day is, saying: “And happy Boxing Day, although I still have no idea what that is.”

He added: “Well I’m just looking for clarification. I mean it’s confusing. It doesn’t… Are we boxing, or is it about boxes?”