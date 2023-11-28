Watch: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious Visit Wales ad

Wrexham’s Hollywood owners have teamed up for another hilarious video – and once again proven how they are the perfect ambassadors for Wales.

In the video for Wrexham sponsor – online travel giant Expedia – the pair indulge in a good-natured disagreement over just who is Mr Wrexham.

As usual the funnymen then turn on the comedic charm to leave you in no doubt about their ability to make you laugh – and to promote Wales and Welsh tourism on a global scale.

It’s yet another in a long line of videos that have seen the pair promote Wales, our language and our culture – either through viral social media videos such as this or through the award-winning Welcome To Wrexham docuseries.

If we were working for the Welsh government we would suggest they bestow on Rob and Ryan the highest of honours for their sterling work for Cymru and Cymraeg. Or at the very least invite them to the Senedd for a cup of Glengettie tea and a Welshcake.

The title of Mr. Wrexham is currently disputed. In the interim, visit Wales! @expedia pic.twitter.com/SHWcgopw4c — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 27, 2023

Earlier this year a Welsh tourism chief said that the Hollywood A-listers had given North Wales a £1 billion boost.

According to Jim Jones, the chief executive of North Wales Tourism, the global publicity generated by the Wrexham AFC co-owners had put the whole region on the map like never before.

He said: “It’s impossible to accurately calculate the precise value of the profile created by their special brand of magic, but the Rob and Ryan factor would undoubtedly be worth more than £1 billion if you had to pay for the equivalent coverage in advertising.”

The change in the fortunes of the club since it was sprinkled with stardust has been incredible – creating a global fanbase and promoting Wales worldwide. It has also prompted a huge influx of overseas fans to North Wales after the Welcome To Wrexham docuseries became a massive international hit.

Mr Jones added: “We need to capitalise on the fairytale success of Wrexham football club and the fantastic job Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are doing, not only in reviving the club and taking it back to the promised land but the global headlines they are getting in the process.

“When it comes to marketing, Rob and Ryan are absolute geniuses. It’s brilliant for the city of Wrexham but the whole of North Wales is benefiting from the golden glow of the priceless publicity generated by their brilliant documentary series, Welcome to Wrexham.

“They’ve raised our profile, especially in north America and we’re already seeing an influx of tourists as a result and they’re not just going to Wrexham, they’re also exploring the rest of North Wales.

“People used to say that Chester was the gateway to North Wales but Wrexham is the new gateway to North Wales now.

“We’ve got people ringing us up to book tours and they want executive tickets to watch Wrexham and while they’re here they also want to do other things to make the most of their visit.

“Once people come here they are enchanted because we have so much to offer.

“We have spectacular scenery, fantastic hospitality and amazing attractions in abundance.

“After a particularly tough time in tourism and hospitality, Rob and Ryan are providing a ray of sunshine.”

