Watch: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds take part in hilarious quiz

Right now you possibly couldn’t find two greater ambassadors for Wales than the co-owners of Wrexham football club.

When they’re not spreading the word about their adopted homeland across the globe thanks to the wonderful Welcome To Wrexham TV series, they’re practising their Welsh and generally promoting the country at every opportunity.

As part of their recent round of promotion for the launch of Welcome To Wrexham, both Rob and Ryan were interviewed by leading men’s magazine GQ.

Offside

They also sat down with the magazine to film a brilliantly irreverent video where the Hollywood stars were tested on their knowledge of soccer, sorry football, and Wales.

It is, as you would imagine, given the instinctive comedy chops of both men, an absolutely quality watch.

If you want to see the pair attempting amongst many others things speaking Welsh, their knowledge of Welsh words, the mechanics of offside, Wales at the World Cup and the vagaries of direct and indirect free kicks, then you will love this.

Don’t take our word for it.

Watch and enjoy!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

