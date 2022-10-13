Watch: Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds interviewed surrounded by puppies

Depending on whether you are a dog lover or a cat lover, this could either be the single greatest thing you have ever watched, or just an annoying distraction depending on your pet persuasion.

When Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were invited to a Q&A with Buzzfeed, there was one stipulation – they attempt to answer questions while not being too distracted by the gigantic levels of furry cuteness at their feet.

Safe to say they fail miserably given their instantly falling in love with the super cute pups.

However, thankfully they do find time to answer a few posers and reveal some things that may never have been revealed previously.

Great British Bake Off

So, we find out how Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds once auditioned for the role of Superman and the equally wow factor revelation that Rob McElhenney once went to an audition for the role of Anakin Skywalker.

There’s also plenty of illuminating chat about their respective careers, how Ryan Reynolds would love a role in his co-owner’s long-running sitcom Always Sunny In Philadelphia and who they were most starstruck to meet.

And we even discover which of the duo would love to appear in Great British Bake Off and how puppies could well be instrumental in the overthrowing of the English.

As you would imagine it’s a fun watch in the hands of these master comics.

Watch and enjoy!

