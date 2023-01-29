Watch: Rob McElhenney watches FA Cup game in Philadelphia car park

It was a question many people asked. Why wasn’t Rob McElhenney at the Racecourse for Wrexham’s FA Cup tie with Sheffield United?

Well, the Dragons’ co-owner had a very good reason. The Philadelphia native and lifelong Eagles’ fan was at the American football team’s stadium ahead of their NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers – the winners of which will advance to the Super Bowl.

It was understandable that Rob wouldn’t want to miss such a hugely important game for his beloved Eagles.

However, it didn’t mean that his thoughts weren’t also 3,391 miles away at The Racecourse.

Indeed there was a point just before the kick off in Wrexham’s extraordinary FA Cup tie when co-owner Ryan Reynolds was seen showing the Wrexham fans his phone with Rob’s name on it; the pair having a pre-match chat with Ryan giving Rob a little taste of the atmosphere ahead of the pulsating 3-3 draw.

As the video below shows, Rob watched the game with friends and family at a tailgate party in the parking lot of the Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field stadium.

