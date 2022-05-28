Watch: Rob McElhenney’s beautiful words about Wrexham and Wales

As Wrexham face their date with destiny today in the semi-final of the National League playoff, their new owners have already enshrined themselves in the annals of Welsh football history.

Wrexham and let’s face it, the rest fo Wales have fallen in love with the story unfolding at the club thanks to co-owners and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The pair have been taken to the hearts of Welsh people, and in the duo Wales’ have the perfect ambassadors to propel the nation to a global stage.

This was more than ably demonstrated in this video which sees Rob McElhenney at a St David’s Day event in the US talking about the reasons he and Ryan Reynolds chose to buy the Welsh club and why the Wrexham and Wales perfectly fit their cultural ethos.

Heart of a poet

He tells the story of an unnamed inebriated Welsh actor who he met one night, who was singing loudly at the top his voice.

Rob takes up the story: “So I said to him, ‘wow man you really love to sing’. He said: ‘We all sing. The toughest, gruffest, coal mining guy will sing as loud as he can until he cries. “If you’re born in Wales, you’re born with the fist of a fighter and the heart of a poet’

“I was like ‘What?!”

“That felt like beauty to me. That felt like the kind of culture I would want to foster and cultivate at a football club. And it turns out that there’s not only a whole town that embodies that but an entire nation that does.”

He’s not wrong!

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @RMcElhenney may very well be Wales’ greatest ever ambassador. pic.twitter.com/7exNsHinoO — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦 (@OwsWills) May 28, 2022



