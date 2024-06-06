Watch: Rob Page endures uncomfortable post-match interview

There was no room to hide for Wales’ manager Rob Page after his side were jeered off the pitch by Welsh fans following a 0-0 draw with Gibraltar.

Page, who has been under pressure by many who believe he should have gone after Wales failed to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany, faced a series of difficult questions from Sgorio’s Sioned Dafydd after what must surely rank as one of the worst results in the nation’s history.

In a post-match interview the S4C football reporter put Page under the spotlight from the off – opening with ‘Rob, the last two sides that failed to score against Gibraltar were the Faroe Islands and Grenada. Thats the kind of company we’re in this evening’.

Page, who has persistently protested that Wales are a team in transition, despite that statement persistently being proven to be incorrect, looked a beaten man.

Wales now need to bounce back when take on Slovakia on Sunday.

Let us know what you think and if you believe Rob Page should now step down or be given more time as Wales boss.

More: Wales rocked by disappointing goalless draw against Gibraltar

“We found them hard to break down, we accept it’s not acceptable” “A couple will have to look at themselves with regards to work rate off the ball” 🎙️ Rob Page | Gibraltar 0-0 Cymru pic.twitter.com/bwywmYPtcl — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) June 6, 2024

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

