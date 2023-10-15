Watch: Robert Page gives emotional post-match interview

All week Robert Page has fielded questions about his future.

After a losing record that hung like a millstone around his neck he badly needed a win to answer his critics and silence those that have this week provided unhelpful comments which have clearly shaken the management and the playing squad.

Whatever the view from the fans about Page, and paper talk about Roy Keane being courted as a possible replacement for the Wales boss, one thing is abundantly clear after tonight’s sensational win over Croatia – and that is the players and the coaching staff are all squarely behind the manager.

Whether you think he’s the right man to lead Wales in the future is open for debate and will be until this qualifying group is done, but there can’t be any denying that Page loves his job and there can be no prouder Welshman.

That emotion threatened to spill over in his post-match interview with Sioned Dafydd for S4C.

When the reporter told Page that the players really wanted to play for him, he choked up before replying: “That’s never been in doubt.”

Rob Page | Cyfweliad emosiynol rheolwr Cymru wedi'r fuddugoliaeth dros Croatia. Emotional interview with the @Cymru manager following the 2-1 win over Croatia. Canlyniad: @Cymru 2-1 Croatia

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇭🇷 | @S4C pic.twitter.com/Sr17vVxkIS — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) October 15, 2023

READ MORE: Harry Wilson double gives Wales big win over Croatia to boost qualification hopes

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

