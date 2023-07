Watch: Robo-sheep with laser eyes – Wrexham owners announce new tech sponsorship

Wrexham’s Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have announced the club’s new technology partner in a typically hilarious video.

HP Inc has been unveiled as the newly promoted League Two side’s global technology partner which will cover stadium tech, community projects and shirt sleeve sponsorship from the start of the 2023-24 season.

Partner

In the clip, Rob and Ryan reveal the commercial tie-up in a comical promotional video which sets out their tech vision for the club.

“HP was born in a garage in 1939 and has become one of the leading technology brands in the world. Wrexham Association Football Club was born in a bar in 1864 and is on its way to great things,” Wrexham’s co-chairmen explain.

“We could not think of a better partner on this ride, for the club and the community. Plus, our tech game really needs an upgrade. Pretty sure we still have flying toasters as screensavers on some of our computers.”

HP technology – including high-performance laptops, PC accessories and hybrid work-enabling services – will be used throughout the club and across back-office functions, as well as to improve the fan experience.

“As with football, technology has the power to connect and unite people all over the world,” said Vikrant Batra, HP’s Global Chief Marketing Officer.

“The passion of Wrexham’s fans to rally around their beloved football team, throughout the highs and lows, has been an inspiration to us at HP.

“We’re excited to bring the power of our technology to the club and broader community, supporting them to achieve their goals.”

Delighted

In addition to providing the innovative technology to power the next chapter of Wrexham’s incredible story, HP says they’re aiming to go beyond the pitch and have a meaningful impact in the local community.

This aligns with HP’s mission to become the world’s most sustainable and just technology company – by accelerating digital equity, advancing human rights, and driving climate action.

Wrexham AFC Executive Director, Humphrey Ker, said: “We are delighted to partner with HP – their expertise will be of great benefit to Wrexham and is exactly what the club needs to continue its growth as we return to the Football League.

“As part of the stadium redevelopment project, we have prioritised the use of technology to create the best fan experience. HP’s tech and know-how will help us achieve this, as well as improve and become more efficient everywhere at the STōK Cae Ras.”

Further details of HP and Wrexham’s partnership will be released later in the year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter