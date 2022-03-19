Watch: Rugby fan marries his Wales rugby shirt live on air

We probably all know somebody for whom rugby is the be all and end all, but one man in South Wales has taken his passion and commitment to a whole new level.

Ahead of Wales’ last 6 Nations game Capital South Wales organized for 22 year old Connor Morgans from Pencoed South Wales to marry his Wales Rugby Shirt – which he calls ‘Delilah’ – live on-air.

Capital South Wales drivetime presenters Josh & Kally say they have been on the search for someone to take their Welsh passion to the next level – for someone to marry their rugby shirt.

Connor Morgans stepped up to the challenge and decided to marry ‘Delilah’ live on-air in a ceremony conducted by civil celebrant Tracey Taylor.

What happens next has to be seen to be believed.

IT HAPPENED! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏉👨💍 Josh & Kally's 'Marry A Wales Shirt' – the highlights! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/giQYsaFmgJ — Capital South Wales🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@CapSouthWales) March 18, 2022

‘The one for me’

Talking about the reactions from his parents and his friends, Connor Morgans said: “It’s quite funny because I’ve always told them that I’m never getting married, it will never happen, no way!

“So, it turns out, it was quite a surprise but when I told them it was to a shirt, they were more surprised to tell the least.

“They [his friends] don’t believe it honestly, so I can’t wait to prove them wrong and be like, no this is genuine, and hopefully then they’ll believe it, but I’m genuinely just excited! I don’t care what they think, this is just between me and Delilah.”

Going on to explain how his relationship with ‘Delilah’ began, he said: “It was on Castle Street and it was a couple of Six Nations ago, it sounds daft, but up until then I had never had a Welsh shirt, and I thought someone who has been in Wales for all their life, it’s a bit daft they don’t have one and I found the right one. And maybe I went too quick into things, but I don’t think I am. It’s the one for me 100%.”

