Watch: Rugby’s new wonderkid scores ‘world class’ try

If you thought Wales flyer Louis Rees-Zammit was quick, take a look at the wheels on this kid.

London Irish’s teenage full-back Henry Arundell scored what was described as the ‘try to end all tries’ in his side’s European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Toulon on the weekend.

The 19-year-old is qualified to play for Wales, England or Scotland, and if he carries on like this there may well be an international incident with all three countries vying for his commitment.

It’s easy to see why he left commentators purring.

Remarkable

Receiving the ball by his own try line at Toulon’s Stade Felix Mayol, he burst through a gap before moving through the gears with devastating effect, leaving six opposition players in his wake, before showing incredible skill in holding off two Toulon players to dive over in the corner.

“This is remarkable. What a break from Arundell. That is astonishing. A try to end all tries,” exclaimed match commentator Jamie Lyall, while co-commentator David Flatman added: “I don’t care if he’s a rookie, this is world-class. There just ain’t many players in the world who could have done that, would have done that. Absolutely sensational.”

If I was the WRU I’d get a parcel of Welsh cakes in the post to him asap.

OH MYYYYY 🤩@henry_arundell take a bow 👏👏👏 Try of the #ChallengeCupRugby season so far from the @londonirish youngster?? pic.twitter.com/Sa88EEnzyq — EPCR Challenge Cup (@ChallengeCup_) May 8, 2022

