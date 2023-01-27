Watch: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney team up with Def Leppard

On paper it would appear something of an unlikely pairing – the US stars and the frontman of UK rock legends Def Leppard.

However, take a closer look and you would see that Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney recording a video with Sheffield United fan and Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott, makes perfect sense – given both their football teams face each other in the FA Cup this weekend.

The hugely anticipated clash saw tickets for the game at Wrexham’s Racecourse ground sell out in record time.

Following the Dragons’ momentous and thrilling 4-3 victory at Coventry in the last round, cup fever has gripped fans in anticipation of the match against another Championship side in the form of the Blades.

It being Rob and Ryan, master exponents of comedy both, they couldn’t let the tie pass by without recording something memorable ahead of the game.

And if it’s puns on Def Leppard songs you like then you’ve come to the right place.

Watch and enjoy!

Take it from noted sugar expert Joe Elliott of @DefLeppard – @wrexham_afc vs @SheffieldUnited is gonna be sweet. Watch live on @ESPNPlus this SUNDAY. pic.twitter.com/MFFdq5HRbc — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 27, 2023

