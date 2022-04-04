Watch: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s hilarious commentary as Wrexham reach Wembley

Wrexham’s co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have shared a hilarious highlights package of Saturday’s FA Trophy semi-final win over Stockport County.

Hollywood superstar Reynolds jetted in to see the Dragons secure their spot in next month’s final at Wembley against Bromley in person, but McElhenney had to watch the action from afar, as summer signing Paul Mullin scored twice in injury time to seal the win.

An ecstatic Reynolds described the win as “a top ten life moment” after being serenaded by the home fans during the game.

Rob McElhenney, joined the celebrations, tweeting “see you at Wembley” following the final whistle.

Saturday’s win saw Wrexham secure their 10th win in the last 11 matches in all competitions, and they could move up to second place in the National League with victory over Barnet at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday.

