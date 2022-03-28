Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s hilarious commentary on Wrexham’s 11-goal thriller

28 Mar 2022 2 minutes Read
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Photo credit Gemma Thomas Photography and Wrexham AFC

“Well Mr. Co-Chairman, we have this one in the bag,” says Rob McElhenney after Paul Mullin gave Wrexham the lead and James Jones put them 2-0 ahead in their 11-goal thriller against Dover.

But what happened next prompted Hollywood Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds to declare that “in a radical act of self care, I turned off the game.” Dover hit back through George Wilkinson and Alfie Pavey, before a Michael Gyasi’s hat-trick gave them a 5-2 lead.

“But now I’m getting text to turn it back on” Ryan Reynolds added as Ollie Palmer pulled two goals back, before Jordan Davies’ stoppage time goal completing a remarkable comeback. Daniel Jarvis then managed an astounding 98th-minute winner.

Wrexham are now second in the National League with, as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney noted, “the Red Dragons move up to second with five home games coming up”.

Hollywood Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds had earlier joked that watching the match took nine years off his life.

Taking to Twitter shortly after full-time, Reynolds jokingly apologised to his family and wrote “I just lost 9 years off my life. And I’m okay with that. Apologies to my family. Also, bury me in Wales.”

