Watch: Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious birthday dedication to Rob McElhenney
Just when you think you’ve seen the greatest video output Ryan Reynolds could conjure up at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground, comes this… a birthday dedication to co-chairman Rob McEhlhenney filmed in the toilets at the Dragons’ stadium.
Dedicating a plaque on one of the urinals to Rob – full name Robert Lucinda McElhenney (apparently) Ryan is momentarily interrupted by someone using the toilets, before continuing with his birthday dedication.
He says: “Today we commemorate a man. Not just any man. Today we celebrate co-chairman Mr Robert Lucinda McElhenney with this memorial urinal. Congratulations Rob.”
Happy birthday Rob. From all of us at Nation.Cymru!
As you know, I take birthdays very seriously. I’m excited to unveil the @RMcElhenney Commemorative Urinal at @Wrexham_AFC Racecourse. pic.twitter.com/iALHZ3Cu8C
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 14, 2022
