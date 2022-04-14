Watch: Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious birthday dedication to Rob McElhenney

Just when you think you’ve seen the greatest video output Ryan Reynolds could conjure up at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground, comes this… a birthday dedication to co-chairman Rob McEhlhenney filmed in the toilets at the Dragons’ stadium.

Dedicating a plaque on one of the urinals to Rob – full name Robert Lucinda McElhenney (apparently) Ryan is momentarily interrupted by someone using the toilets, before continuing with his birthday dedication.

He says: “Today we commemorate a man. Not just any man. Today we celebrate co-chairman Mr Robert Lucinda McElhenney with this memorial urinal. Congratulations Rob.”

Happy birthday Rob. From all of us at Nation.Cymru!

As you know, I take birthdays very seriously. I’m excited to unveil the @RMcElhenney Commemorative Urinal at @Wrexham_AFC Racecourse. pic.twitter.com/iALHZ3Cu8C — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 14, 2022

