Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious birthday dedication to Rob McElhenney

14 Apr 2022 1 minute Read
Ryan Reynolds hanging around the gents (Credit: @vancityreynolds)

Just when you think you’ve seen the greatest video output Ryan Reynolds could conjure up at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground, comes this… a birthday dedication to co-chairman Rob McEhlhenney filmed in the toilets at the Dragons’ stadium.

Dedicating a plaque on one of the urinals to Rob – full name Robert Lucinda McElhenney (apparently) Ryan is momentarily interrupted by someone using the toilets, before continuing with his birthday dedication.

He says: “Today we commemorate a man. Not just any man. Today we celebrate co-chairman Mr Robert Lucinda McElhenney with this memorial urinal. Congratulations Rob.”

Happy birthday Rob. From all of us at Nation.Cymru!

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.