Watch: Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious reaction to Ben Tozer interview

When Wrexham skipper Ben Tozer agreed to be interviewed by TalKSport presenter Laura Woods the day after his side’s momentous victory over Notts County, he possibly didn’t expect it to go the way it did.

The presenter grilled the player on how he’d caught the eye of Ryan Reynolds’ mum Tammy.

Woods said: “I’m hearing Ryan calls Ben Foster ‘handsome’, & his mum flirts with you?” 😅

Tozer replied: “She’s not bad looking at 77!”

The video then prompted a hilarious reaction from the Wrexham co-owner who gave the captain quite the incentive.

“Get promoted and I’ll make you my new stepdad, Tozer!” he tweeted in response.

And that’s a storyline Welcome To Wrexham certainly never expected.

Get promoted and I’ll make you my new stepdad, Tozer. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

