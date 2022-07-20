Watch: Ryan Reynolds shares heart-warming first full trailer for Welcome To Wrexham series

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Renolds has shared a heart-warming first full trailer for the new series about the club due to premiere next month.

Welcome to Wrexham will be released on 24 August on FX. The series will tell the story of how Reynolds teamed up with the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob Mcelhenney to become owners of the Welsh club.

It will also be broadcast in the UK on the Disney+ streaming service and will be available to watch from Thursday, August 25.

A synopsis promoting the release date said: “Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) teamed up to purchase the team in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for.

“The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. That said, they are serious about their investment in Wrexham, improving the club and doing right by the townspeople.

“From Hollywood to Wales, the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

