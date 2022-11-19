Watch: Sam Warburton launches scathing attack on the WRU

Former Wales captain Sam Warbuton has launched a scathing attack on the Welsh Rugby Union after the loss to Georgia at the Principality Stadium.

Warburton pinned the blame for Wales’ loss to Georgia on the deeper issues of how the Welsh Rugby Union is governed and the continued decline of the national side.

Georgia’s historic win will now open a debate about how the WRU run the game in Wales.

Speaking on the Amazon Prime after the game, Warburton believes that the recent issues are as a result of the outdated way in which the sport is governed in the country.

“From Wales’ perspective, it’s unacceptable. I think it’s easy for us to look at the situation on the pitch… but the problems are way deeper than that,” he said.

“It was in the press a little bit a couple of weeks ago, the governance in the WRU.. there are people there I’m sure with the best intentions who have been brilliant in supporting the community game.

“But it shouldn’t have a place in deciding what happens to a £100 million turnover company who are trying to win a Rugby World Cup. It’s an old structure that’s been in place for a long time and it doesn’t suit modern rugby whatsoever.

“That has to change. Like they say, all good organisations start at the top, we can look at the pitch but we need to look way beyond that because the problems are way deeper.

“The cracks have been there for a long time and they’re now finally coming to fruition. That’s the harsh truth about it.”

Hallelujah Mr Warburton. Are you listening Steve Phillips? 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/HBR9FE6WR4 — MarcB (@555Husker) November 19, 2022

Meanwhile, former Wales and British Lions star Jamie Roberts says there were ‘serious questions on Wayne Pivac’ after Wales’ loss.

“That’s the worst performance I’ve seen from a Wales team,” Roberts told Prime Video:

“I didn’t see any fight from the Welsh lads. The scrums at the end typified that. There was so much inexperience in that front five at the end and the fault for that is the system.

“Wayne needed to give those players far more game time over the last year.

“When you lose a game like this, then serious question need to be asked about the coach.

“As players you play for the jersey, your country but also your coach. The fact Wales came out for the second half and didn’t score, then serious questions need to be asked about the head coach.”

