Watch: Sam Warburton launches scathing attack on the WRU
Former Wales captain Sam Warbuton has launched a scathing attack on the Welsh Rugby Union after the loss to Georgia at the Principality Stadium.
Warburton pinned the blame for Wales’ loss to Georgia on the deeper issues of how the Welsh Rugby Union is governed and the continued decline of the national side.
Georgia’s historic win will now open a debate about how the WRU run the game in Wales.
Speaking on the Amazon Prime after the game, Warburton believes that the recent issues are as a result of the outdated way in which the sport is governed in the country.
“From Wales’ perspective, it’s unacceptable. I think it’s easy for us to look at the situation on the pitch… but the problems are way deeper than that,” he said.
“It was in the press a little bit a couple of weeks ago, the governance in the WRU.. there are people there I’m sure with the best intentions who have been brilliant in supporting the community game.
“But it shouldn’t have a place in deciding what happens to a £100 million turnover company who are trying to win a Rugby World Cup. It’s an old structure that’s been in place for a long time and it doesn’t suit modern rugby whatsoever.
“That has to change. Like they say, all good organisations start at the top, we can look at the pitch but we need to look way beyond that because the problems are way deeper.
“The cracks have been there for a long time and they’re now finally coming to fruition. That’s the harsh truth about it.”
Hallelujah Mr Warburton. Are you listening Steve Phillips? 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/HBR9FE6WR4
— MarcB (@555Husker) November 19, 2022
Meanwhile, former Wales and British Lions star Jamie Roberts says there were ‘serious questions on Wayne Pivac’ after Wales’ loss.
“That’s the worst performance I’ve seen from a Wales team,” Roberts told Prime Video:
“I didn’t see any fight from the Welsh lads. The scrums at the end typified that. There was so much inexperience in that front five at the end and the fault for that is the system.
“Wayne needed to give those players far more game time over the last year.
“When you lose a game like this, then serious question need to be asked about the coach.
“As players you play for the jersey, your country but also your coach. The fact Wales came out for the second half and didn’t score, then serious questions need to be asked about the head coach.”
What a shambles from top to bottom. With a World Cup on the horizon Wales has become a laughingstock of the rugby world, and It pains me to say that From our faltering regions to our national side has been build on foundations of sand. The WRU not only alienated the valley heartlands expecting fans of Pontypridd and other proud clubs to support once rivals like Cardiff, Newport or Llanelli. The only true region in Wales is the Ospreys but even they are stuttering along aimlessly without a hope in hell of winning trophies. Something seriously wrong in the Wales… Read more »
Factor in the extraordinary price they are asking for a ticket pricing the true fan out of the game. Flat atmosphere at the stadium many not knowing the words of the national anthem or much about rugby itself. The faw has really put the wru to shame I’m afraid the wru house of cards my be about to fall
This is the result of self interest of the amateur clubs. A deal was done to seperate the pro and amature game here, and all stake holders had a vote, pro and amateur, when the deal was done the amateur side took the money on offer from the WRU, and agreed that the pro game could go it’s own way, but that would need to be done in a years time, which all agreed to. Just before the year was up, the amateur sides called a special AGM, and voted out the pro deal, and WRU committee, and voted in… Read more »
Just to add, the special AGM called by the junior ( amateur ) clubs, voted out, a former Wales international player and a businessman, from the top 2 jobs at the WRU, and voted in 2 retired school teachers to take control of Welsh rugby. And they wonder why they have fallen behind the Cymru football team in success and general popularity.
Just when you think these players and Staff couldn’t bring any more Shame on this country! They find a way!