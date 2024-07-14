Watch: Shock at appearance of Welsh England supporters on BBC news

There you are eating your paella, swotting up on your Spanish, and listening to the greatest hits of Enrique Inglesias when you look up at the TV and can’t quite believe what you see.

There, draped in England flags, are two Welshmen declaring their undying love for the England football team ahead of the European Championship final against Spain in Berlin.

Appearing on the BBC national news they told a shocked interviewer, who can’t quite believe her eyes, ‘always Wales in rugby, England in football’.

Wales fan and X user Huw Mellor spotted this unfortunate sight and of course he did the only thing any self-respecting Welshman would do – he recorded it and posted it on the social media platform with the message:

“Was just watching @BBCNews and nearly spat my rice crispies….couldn’t believe what I was seeing…👀

“I want these two found…named…shamed…and immediately drummed out of the country.”

In response many Welsh fans felt the same demanding that they are identified and immediately banished from Wales!

unbelievable!! On national tv too! pic.twitter.com/e5uOoYEftc — Huw Mellor (@marchamjack) July 14, 2024

Here are a selection of the comments in response to Huw’s post…

