Watch: Sky Sports inundated with complaints during Swansea v Leeds game

Sky Sports was beset with angry fans after its coverage of the Championship game between Swansea and Leeds was plagued with technical issues on Tuesday evening.

While the first half saw Leeds race into a 3-0 lead with a clear picture on TV screens, the second half coverage was rendered mostly unwatchable after the picture bore more of a resemblance to an acid trip rather than a TV broadcast.

The broadcaster was on the receiving end of hundreds of complaints on social media with many fans questioning how the picture couldn’t be restored given the technological might of the digital company – while many others demanded a refund on their subscription given how poor the broadcast was.

Really enjoying the Leeds match on SkySports pic.twitter.com/1mtiUKiiit — Saol (@Sealykins) February 13, 2024

It wasn’t until 20 minutes into the second half that Sky Sports managed to place an apology on screen as the technical issues persisted, which read: ‘We apologise for the poor picture quality’.

For many Swansea fans watching, it may have been a blessing in disguise, especially when Wilfred Gnonto scored his side’s fourth goal in the 72nd minute – apparently.

The problems didn’t go unnoticed by the Leeds fans in the away end at the Swansea.com Stadium, who no doubt notified by friends and social media began a loud and repeated chorus of ‘Sky Sports is f*cking sh*t.’

It wasn’t until the 85th minute that the picture was finally restored. With an additional four minutes of added time as a ‘treat’ to frustrated viewers.

Swansea fans had no doubt switched off long ago, while Leeds’ supporters were no doubt just cockahoop their side had moved into the automatic Championship places after Southampton suffered a rare defeat at Bristol City.

