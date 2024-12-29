Watch: Steven Fletcher scores stoppage-time winner as Wrexham topple Wigan

Promotion-chasing Wrexham moved back into League One’s top two as Steven Fletcher’s late winner secured a 2-1 triumph over Wigan.

Ryan Barnett put the hosts ahead on the hour before Latics substitute Joe Hugill’s 79th-minute equaliser, but Fletcher’s superb finish in stoppage time ensured a home victory.

The visitors started better and Wigan’s Jonny Smith cut in from the right on 20 minutes to drill a low effort wide.

Michael Olakigbe’s dangerous cross-shot went just wide before half-time, while Dale Taylor struck the bar after the restart and Jenson Weir fired the rebound over.

No Wrexham players were able to meet Barnett’s excellent 55th-minute cross, with Mark Howard then failing to control Matty James’ pass when well placed.

Barnett’s cross before the hour evaded Paul Mullin and James McClean, but Barnett broke the deadlock by cutting inside and fizzing a low effort home via a deflection.

Silko Thomas’ cross was nodded home by Hugill to equalise on 80 minutes, but Fletcher chested down McClean’s cross and fired past diving Sam Tickle into the bottom corner to net the late winner.

