Watch: Stockport County message flown over The Racecourse ahead of match

It’s one of the biggest games in Wrexham’s history, but ahead of the showdown against Grimsby Town in the National League playoff semi-final, fans of champions Stockport County couldn’t help but try and get involved in the action by flying a message over the Racecourse.

The two clubs created quite a rivalry as the season headed to an exciting climax with Wrexham clawing back a sizeable points deficit to run Stockport County close for the automatic promotion spot – and absolutely rattled their fans into the bargain.

Not only did they beat Dave Challinor’s side in the FA Trophy semi-final but they scored an emphatic 3-0 victory against Stockport in the league a month later.

Rent free

BT Sport presenter Matt Smith spotted the plane and said: ‘Now even though they’re obviously not in the playoffs Stockport they’ve made their presence felt again. A plane flying over the Racecourse right now. SCFC Stockport County Football Club Champions and of course Dave Challinor’s catchphrase as we all now know – cheers thank you.’

We’re not saying Wrexham appear to be living rent free in the heads of Stockport County fans but that can be the only reason for this pretty poor dig.

Congratulations Stockport County – a set of supporters decidedly lacking in class and humility.

A message from @StockportCounty over Wrexham this afternoon 👀😆 pic.twitter.com/23iFDKprOz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2022

