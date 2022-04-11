Watch: Stunning try of Wales 7s star when he was a schoolkid

Yesterday we brought you the video of Wales 7s international Iwan Pyrs Jones scoring an incredible try against France for in the Singapore World 7s tournament.

Today a new video has emerged of the 18-year-old speedster running the length of the pitch and evading at least seven players to score a stunning try for his school Ysgol Glantaf in the Schools Rugby League final at Wembley when he was in Year 7 (11-12 years old).

The Welsh school triumphed 40-7 in the final against Wade Deacon school from Widnes, with Iwan one of the players of the match.

After the waves he made with his dancing feet against France at the Singapore 7s tournament, his former school were quick to show their pride in their past pupil, who is now on the books of Pontypridd RFC.

PJ #🔥💙🖤 https://t.co/GGJemcSssE — Ysgolion Caerdydd / Cardiff Schools Rugby (@RygbiCaerdydd) April 10, 2022

As for his amazing try against France – a heady mixture of Fred Astaire, John Travolta, Gareth Bale and Phil Bennett – it certainly got the commentators purring about this moment of rugby magic.

“The young man has beautiful dancing feet,” one commentator exclaimed, before laughing at the sheer audacity of what he had just witnessed. “Fred Astaire take a bow!

“Eighteen years old, that is special.”

Absolute clinic

His co-commentator was equally as complimentary:

“Iwan Pyrs Jones has put on an absolute clinic. In a 10 metre box he beat Frenchman after Frenchman.

“Maybe he should be on Dancing with the Stars. Look at that. Phil Bennett would be proud of those steps.”

Sadly Wales lost the game 38-12, but the youngster’s moment of mesmerising skill will live long in the memory.

