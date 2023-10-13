Watch: Sub’s sublime volley grabs a point for Wales’ young guns

Substitute Cian Ashford lashed a dramatic late equaliser as Wales Under-21s extended their unbeaten start to European Championship qualifying Group I with a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in Ostrov.

The visitors looked to heading for their first defeat after Matej Jurasek put the home side in front in the 38th minute.

But Ashford, who had replaced Owen Bevan moments earlier, produced a superb finish in the sixth minute of added time after Czech keeper Lukas Hornicek punched a long free-kick from opposite number Eddie Beach into his path.

Their draw takes Wales to five points from their opening three games, all of which have been away from home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

